Estranged Husband Of UFC Fighter Andrea Lee Jailed, Released On Bond

Donny Aaron had been on the run for nine months, but he finally ended up in jail albeit briefly.

Back in Aug. 2018, Shreveport, Louisiana police issued an arrest warrant for Aaron. Police sought Aaron on charges of domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment. Aaron is the estranged husband of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Andrea Lee. On Aug. 5, MMA fighter Andy Nguyen called police following an altercation that turned physical in Aaron and Lee’s home.

Donny Aaron Jailed & Released On Bond

Aaron evaded police for nine months, but a spokesperson for the Shreveport City Jail told MMAJunkie.com that he was arrested and bonded out the same day. Details surrounding the arrest were not made available at this time.

Last year, Lee released a statement upon the news of Aaron’s arrest warrant. Here’s what she said at the time:

“I want to thank everyone for their support and kind words over the past week. Every post, tweet, comment does not go unnoticed. My family and I are handling the situation to the best of our ability, as this is a very sensitive issue and one that as a public figure I wish was not taking place in a public forum.

“I respectfully ask that everyone respects our privacy at this time as we work towards resolutions and closure. I look forward to returning to the Octagon and resuming my winning ways in the near future. Competing has always been a sanctuary for me and brings great joy to my life.”