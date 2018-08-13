Dos Anjos Challenges Usman to UFC 228 if Main Event Replacement Not Needed

Currently engaged in a war of words with Santiago Ponzinibbio, #3 ranked welterweight contender Rafael dos Anjos has shifted his aim to Kamaru Usman but with a more friendly fire.

Kamaru Usman has been tapped to be the replacement for the UFC 228 should either Darren Till or Tyron Woodley not make it to the main event. Rafael dos Anjos does not want to stand in Usman’s way of filling in for the main event if needed, but if he is not needed, dos Anjos has offered to be the Nigerian Nightmare’s dance partner for the event:

Don’t waste your camp! Let’s plan to fight on that day!!! If Till does not make weight or someone gets hurt you go chase the belt and I drive home…otherwise it will be you and I 👊🏾💥 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 13, 2018

Seems like a reasonable offer, especially considering that RDA is currently ranked above Kamaru Usman. A win over dos Anjos would likely put Usman in the top three in the official UFC rankings, so it is something worth considering for Usman, who, while still deep in the welterweight title picture, is currently ranked outside of the top 5 at #6. This is the highest profile callout Usman has ever received, and as someone who has felt short-changed with opportunities in the promotion, an opportunity is now knocking from across continents via Brazilian resident Rafael dos Anjos.

Undefeated in the UFC at 8-0, Kamaru Usman’s latest victories have come over Sean Strickland, Sergio Moraes, Emil Meek, and Demian Maia. Adding #3 dos Anjos to this list would make it harder to argue for Usman not receiving either a title shot or a title-eliminator with current interim champion Colby Covington, a bout Usman has long been lobbying for.

Should Kamaru Usman accept Rafael dos Anjos’s offer?