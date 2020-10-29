Douglas Lima Addresses Callouts from MVP Ahead of Bellator 250

Douglas Lima is fighting for the middleweight title at Bellator 250 against Gegard Mousasi, but as the current welterweight champion, he still has to address any challenges. One of the welterweights calling him out is Michael “Venom” Page and Lima responded to him during the media day for Bellator 250.

Related: Gegard Mousasi talks Douglas Lima Ahead of Bellator 250

The two men faced each other during the welterweight Grand Prix semi-final bout, and Lima finished Page with a highlight-reel knockout that has Page wanting a rematch. When asked about that, Lima responded, “Fight contenders.”

Lima added, “I’m a champion, If you want a shot at me, you have to fight guys that are going to put you next in line for a title shot.” Since Page lost to Lima he has won four in a row, but it is not enough to warrant a shot at the welterweight title according to Lima.

“He’s been doing good, he’s winning his fights,” Lima said of his wins, “but you can’t fight guys with less than five fights and ask for a title shot.” Lima is not alone in his view of the quality of opponents Page seems to get. Regardless of that, he did pick up a win against Paul Daley in the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix to get to Lima so that is probably why Page feels his request is warranted.

Lima is referring to the fight Page had after losing to him in the Grand Prix against Richard Kiely at Bellator 227 where he won by first-round knockout. Lima made sure to add he meant no disrespect to Page or his opponents but he closed by saying, “If you want to fight champions, you have to fight the fights that get you there.”

Do you agree with Lima’s response?