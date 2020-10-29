Friday, October 30, 2020

Douglas Lima Addresses Callouts from MVP Ahead of Bellator 250

By Edward Carbajal
Michael Page Douglas Lima
Image Credit: Bellator

Douglas Lima is fighting for the middleweight title at Bellator 250 against Gegard Mousasi, but as the current welterweight champion, he still has to address any challenges. One of the welterweights calling him out is Michael “Venom” Page and Lima responded to him during the media day for Bellator 250.

Related: Gegard Mousasi talks Douglas Lima Ahead of Bellator 250

The two men faced each other during the welterweight Grand Prix semi-final bout, and Lima finished Page with a highlight-reel knockout that has Page wanting a rematch. When asked about that, Lima responded, “Fight contenders.”  

Lima added, “I’m a champion, If you want a shot at me, you have to fight guys that are going to put you next in line for a title shot.” Since Page lost to Lima he has won four in a row, but it is not enough to warrant a shot at the welterweight title according to Lima. 

“He’s been doing good, he’s winning his fights,” Lima said of his wins, “but you can’t fight guys with less than five fights and ask for a title shot.” Lima is not alone in his view of the quality of opponents Page seems to get. Regardless of that, he did pick up a win against Paul Daley in the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix to get to Lima so that is probably why Page feels his request is warranted.

Lima is referring to the fight Page had after losing to him in the Grand Prix against Richard Kiely at Bellator 227 where he won by first-round knockout. Lima made sure to add he meant no disrespect to Page or his opponents but he closed by saying, “If you want to fight champions, you have to fight the fights that get you there.”

Do you agree with Lima’s response?

Bellator PR
Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Bellator 250 Results & Highlights: Mousasi Wins MW Championship

Bellator 250 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Gegard Mousasi capture the vacant middleweight...
Read more
Bellator

Douglas Lima Addresses Callouts from MVP Ahead of Bellator 250

Douglas Lima is fighting for the middleweight title at Bellator 250 against Gegard Mousasi, but as the current welterweight champion, he still...
Read more
UFC

Jennifer Maia Inspired By Holly Holm, Plans To Shock The World Against Valentina Shevchenko

Just as Holly Holm shocked the world with her knockout over Ronda Rousey, Jennifer Maia plans to do the same against Valentina...
Read more
UFC

Greg Hardy Believes He’s ‘In The B Class’ Ahead Of UFC Vegas 12 Fight

Greg Hardy is confident he is making the right progression in his fighting career. The former NFL star has...
Read more
UFC

Uriah Hall Believes Israel Adesanya Looks ‘For Easy Fights’

Uriah Hall believes UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is handpicking his opponents. After he TKO'd Paul Costa, Adesanya said...
Read more
Bellator

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane To Defend Flyweight Title On Dec. 10 Against Undefeated Juliana Velasquez

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane will be defending her flyweight title on December 10 against undefeated challenger, Juliana Velasquez. ESPN was first...
Read more
MMA

Roy Nelson, Joe Warren, Frank Mir & Several Others Gone From Bellator

Roy Nelson, Frank Mir, and Joe Warren are amongst numerous names no longer under contract to Bellator. The MMA Reports' Jason Floyd...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka To Headline February Fight Night Event

A major light heavyweight scrap is being targeted for February of next year with Dominick Reyes set to take on Jiri Prochazka.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube