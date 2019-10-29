Douglas Lima Confident He Would Knockout Kamaru Usman If They Fought

Douglas Lima hopes the UFC and Bellator can do a cross-promotion fight so he can fight Kamaru Usman.

The now three-time Bellator welterweight champion knows every promotion has top fighters but wanted to prove he is the best in a co-promotion bout with the UFC.

“It’s not the name ‘UFC,’ or ‘Bellator,’ or ‘ONE FC’ – there’s killers everywhere, and I’ve been fighting all these guys. I’ve been beating them,” Lima told TMZ Sports (via MMA Junkie). “(I’m a) three-time world champion, three tournament (wins), but they still don’t believe me. Now that (Bellator president) Scott Coker is doing the co-promotions – he’s doing that with Rizin – I would love if we would do that with the UFC.”

If he got a chance to fight Kamaru Usman, Douglas Lima believes it is a good matchup for him. He is also confident he would not only beat the UFC champion but knock him out.

“Of course I’ll do great – I’ll beat him,” Lima said. “I’ll probably KO him, you know. But he’s a great wrestler, for sure. He wrestles a lot. But man, any point in that fight if I connect, I can put him away. I don’t even think about that. I just know that I can beat him. I know I can beat anybody at this weight class. I’m not talking bad about the guy. He’s the champion there. He’s doing his thing. But I just know it, man – if one day something like this happened, I definitely believe in myself to just go over there and just kill it.”

Yet, it seems highly unlikely he will ever get the chance to do so as the UFC has been reluctant to have cross-promotional fights.