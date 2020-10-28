Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Douglas Lima Confident In His Power To Finish Gegard Mousasi At Bellator 250

By Cole Shelton
Douglas Lima
Image Credit: Bellator

Douglas Lima is confident his power will translate to middleweight when he fights Gegard Mousasi for the vacant title at Bellator 250 on Thursday.

Lima and Mousasi were supposed to fight earlier this year but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans. Now, at Bellator 250, Lima says he will be looking for the finish but knows Mousasi is very durable.

“I’ll definitely (look) for the finish, but I know how durable he is,” Lima told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “We’re prepared for five rounds. If we’re not able to get the finish, we’ve got to be able to go five rounds. It’s do-able, for sure. Of course, he hasn’t been finished a lot, but a jaw is a jaw. It doesn’t matter if you’re a bear or a lion; you’re gonna go down. I believe in my power. It’s little gloves. One thing connects good, (and) that’s it. Fight is over. It’s not impossible, and I believe in my power, that I can put him away. Just got to respect how durable he is and who he’s been there with in the cage.”

Douglas Lima is coming off a decision win over Rory MacDonald to reclaim the welterweight title and win the Bellator grand prix. The Brazilian is on a three-fight winning streak including a highlight-reel KO win over Michael Page.

Gegard Mousasi, meanwhile, is coming off a split decision win over Lyoto Machida to return to the win column. Before that, he suffered majority decision loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. to lose his middleweight title.

ViaMMAJunkie

Douglas Lima Confident In His Power To Finish Gegard Mousasi At Bellator 250

