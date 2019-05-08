Douglas Lima Believes MVP Proved Himself with Paul Daley Win

The co-main event of Bellator 221 will feature Douglas Lima taking on Michael Page in the semi-finals of the welterweight grand prix, and one thing that will be on the line is Michael Page’s undefeated streak. At 14-0, one criticism that has followed Page is that he is a “can crusher” who has not faced legitimate competition. Well, there is no doubt that Douglas Lima is as legitimate as they come, what with Lima being a former two-time Bellator welterweight champion, but Lima believes that Page has already proven that he can hang with the big dogs after his last outing against Paul Daley:

“A lot of people would say that he had never faced a renowned opponent” Lima told MMA Junkie. “Paul Daley is a veteran who’s fought everyone in our weight class. It was an important win for Michael Page. He’s intelligent. He has a very distinct style. He moves fast. He’s dangerous. I can’t wait to face him.”

There is a test that will be administered this Saturday, though, but Douglas Lima believes it will be him who is being tested against Page’s skill set:

“I’m a fan of his striking. I think his standup is really good. I want to test myself on the feet, for sure. It’s going to be my Muay Thai against his kickboxing. That’s what I want to show. I have no plans to avoid a standup fight. It is what I want.”

Douglas Lima’s desires may be a bit of gamesmanship, as Paul Daley claimed to want the same thing prior to his grudge match against Michael Page, and Lima was one of the many people who were surprised at how the fight actually transpired:

“It was a bit different from what we expected,” Lima admitted. “We were expecting more striking exchanges. Instead, it was much more technical and thought-out. Paul Daley surprised folks with a good takedown strategy, and sharp wrestling. I think either one could have won. It was a close fight. I liked that Michael Page proved that he can face top fighters.”

Michael Page will have another opportunity to prove that this Saturday at Bellator 221, and we will see if Douglas Lima follows through on his desire for a standup fight or if he has some surprises in store for Page, just as Paul Daley did.

How do you believe Douglas Lima would fare against Michael Page if this fight stays on the feet?