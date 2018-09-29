Douglas Lima would rather focus on his third fight with Andrey Koreshkov before daydreaming about the $1 million prize.

Lima vs. Koreshkov III will be the first Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix bout. It’ll take place tonight (Sept. 29) on the main card of Bellator 206. Headlining the card will be a “super fight” between middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and Lima’s fellow grand prix competitor Rory MacDonald. MacDonald is the reigning welterweight champion. He defeated Lima to capture the gold.

Douglas Lima Not Focused on $1 Million Prize in Bellator Grand Prix

When 50 Cent teased a partnership with Bellator, many wondered what was going on. The rapper and businessman is teaming with the promotion for his new apparel line and his “Le Chemin du Roi” champagne. 50 Cent will be giving the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix winner $1 million. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Lima said he’s trying to focus on the task at hand:

“Man, I try not even to think about the money. But it’s a good paycheck. I’ve got to feed my kids. But the focus now is on the fight. Let me forget all about that, and focus on the fight. I mean, that’s life-changing when it comes to financial stuff. Million dollars is a life-changing opportunity. Man, I’ve got a family. I want to give the best for my kids and my wife, and it’s going to open a lot of doors. It’s a good paycheck right there.”

The Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix’s opening round will also feature Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch, Michael Page vs. Paul Daley, and Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth. An alternate bout between Lorenz Larkin and Yaroslav Amosov will also take place. Dates for the match-ups will be announced in the near future.

