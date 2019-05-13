Douglas Lima Prefers MacDonald In Bellator Grand Prix Finals, But Is Ready For Gracie

Douglas Lima wants to run it back with Rory MacDonald, but he won’t shed tears if Neiman Gracie makes it to the finals.

Lima secured his spot in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix finals with his knockout victory over Michael Page this past Saturday night (May 11). Lima got to the semifinals by choking out Andrey Koreshkov. The former Bellator welterweight champion will now face the winner of MacDonald vs. Gracie to determine who wins the tournament and walks out of it with the 170-pound gold.

Lima Has A Preference, But Won’t Dwell On It

Speaking to reporters inside the Allstate Arena, Lima admitted that he’d like a rematch with MacDonald in the finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. If it doesn’t pan out that way, then Lima said it’ll be all business against Gracie (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Honestly, I need the belt. That’s what I want, that’s what I’m going to get. If it’s Rory, even better – of course, I lost that close decision to him. I definitely want to get that back. But it really doesn’t matter to me. The goal here is to get the belt back – finish another fight and get that belt. If I were to choose, of course I would say Rory – a bigger fight, a guy that has a win over me. Let’s see what happens when they fight in June. I can’t wait to fight the winner.

“I just don’t want the Gracies to hate me when I beat him. I’m pretty cool with most of them. That’s the only thing that I think about: ‘Man, if I beat this guy, they’re all going to hate me.’ But it’s the fight game. The Gracies are big, and I’ve got a lot of respect for all of them, of course. … But if we’ve got to fight, I’ve got to win.”

