Douglas Lima Says Michael Page Needs ‘Ranked Win’ Before Bellator Title Shot

Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima says Michael Page will need an impressive victory in order to face him again.

Back in May 2019, Lima and Page competed in a semifinal bout in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Lima handed Page the first loss of his pro MMA career with a second-round knockout. Lima went on to win the tournament, becoming a three-time Bellator welterweight champion in the process.

Lima Wants Page To Fight Better Opponents Before Title Shot

Page has been calling for a rematch with Lima for the welterweight gold. Speaking to BJPenn.com, Lima said that he wants to see Page defeat a high-level 170-pounder before they do battle again.

“He needs a ranked win for sure. Sure he won his last three fights. But, after I beat him, he beat a guy, no disrespect, but the guy was 3-1,” Lima said to BJPENN.com. “You can’t come out of a fight with me, lose the way you lost, like a brutal knockout, and then you beat a 3-1 guy and ask for a title shot. That is not how it works. Go beat [Lorenz] Larkin, beat [Andrey] Koreshkov, beat some ranked guys then ask for a title fight. Get some better wins then we will fight.”

Lima has the opportunity to become a “champ-champ.” Bellator is currently on hold with events during the COVID-19 crisis. Once the smoke clears, Lima will take on Gegard Mousasi for the vacant Bellator middleweight championship.

Page last competed back in Dec. 2019. He defeated Shinsho Anzai via second-round knockout at Bellator 237. Page has won three in a row since being stopped by Lima but many have criticized Bellator’s matchmaking. “MVP” has been labeled a “can crusher” by some fans.

Do you think Douglas Lima and Michael Page will eventually clash a second time?