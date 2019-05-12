Highlights: Douglas Lima Sleeps Michael Page At Bellator 221

Douglas Lima just handed Michael “Venom” Page the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, and he did it in dynamic fashion. Lima caught Page with a low kick that took his feet out from under him.
As Page attempted to get back up, Lima nailed him with a big hook that rendered him unconscious. Lima swarmed on for some follow-up shots that would force the referee to end the fight. It was, arguably, the nastiest knockout of the night.
Check out the finish here below:
The action continues at Bellator 221 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Check out MMA News’ live and ongoing coverage of Bellator 221 at this link here.