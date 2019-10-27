Douglas Lima Speaks On Defeating Rory MacDonald In Rematch

Douglas Lima earned the biggest victory of his career at Bellator 232 and he has issued a statement.

Last night (Oct. 26), Lima challenged Rory MacDonald for the Bellator welterweight championship. The bout also served as the final match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Lima earned the unanimous decision victory and $1 million courtesy of rapper and businessman 50 Cent.

Douglas Lima Expresses Gratitude After Big Win

Lima took to his Instagram account to express gratitude following his victory over MacDonald.

“All glory to you God, thank you! To my amazing coaches and training partners, thank you so much! We’re still improving! I love all the support I got this week! Thank you all and God bless! Just so grateful! I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength!”

Lima defeated Andrey Koreshkov and Michael Page to get his title rematch with MacDonald. He choked out Koreshkov and knocked out Page. With the win over MacDonald, Lima is now on a three-fight winning streak.

In their first encounter, MacDonald defeated Lima via unanimous decision. At the time, Lima was in his second run as the Bellator welterweight champion. With the score even at 1-1, it might just be a matter of time before we see the rubber match between Lima and MacDonald.