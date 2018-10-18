Douglas Lima Wants MVP Fight, But Says Paul Daley Is No Slouch

Douglas Lima wants to fight Michael Page in the next round of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix, but he realizes that it may not happen.

Lima has advanced to the next round in the tournament. He did so by choking out Andrey Koreshkov in their rubber match. Lima is set to take on the winner of Page vs. Paul Daley. A date for that bout hasn’t been revealed.

Douglas Lima Praises Michael Page & Paul Daley

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Lima said that while he’d prefer to fight Page due to his momentum, he understands that “Semtex” is not an easy match-up:

“I would like it to be ‘MVP’ just because I haven’t fought him before. A new face. Let’s see if he can pull it off. Daley’s not an easy fight, especially for that type of style. When Daley fights another striker he does really good. Let’s see if ‘MVP’ is able to stop him it will be good. That’s the goal. The hype has always been really big around him so it would be a big fight for sure. But he’s got a big test ahead of him. Daley’s a tough fight for anybody. Let’s see what happens, we’re got to wait and see.”

Rory MacDonald is set to defend his welterweight title against Jon Fitch as part of the tournament. We’ll also get to see two rising 170-pounders as Neiman Gracie will meet Ed Ruth. Lorenz Larkin earned his spot as an alternate in the tournament.

Who do you think wins, Michael Page or Paul Daley?