Douglas Silva de Andrade Pulls Out of UFC Moscow Bout Against Petr Yan

Petr Yan is in need of a new opponent at UFC Moscow after Douglas Silva de Andrade has been forced to withdraw from their scheduled bout with a foot injury.

If and when a replacement for de Andrade is found, Yan will be fighting from his home country in Russia and hope to inch closer to becoming a ranked opponent, an opportunity that was clearly within reach when originally slated to face #15 ranked bantamweight Douglas Silva de Andrade. As long as another Russian is not pitted against him, you can expect Yan to enter the Olimpiyskiy Stadium as a strong fan favorite.

In Yan’s UFC debut, he had finished Teruto Ishihara with a TKO, the first time in Ishihara’s career that he had been on the wrong end of a knockout. Nearly half of Yan’s professional victories have been knockouts, with four out of nine rendering this result for the Russian fighter. The only loss on the 9-1 record of Yan was a split-decision loss in 2016. Yan is considered to be yet another potential star in the Russian market, and this homecoming, provided a replacement opponent for de Andrade is found, will grant him the opportunity to showcase why.

The current UFC Moscow card is below:

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski

Petr Yan vs. TBD

Omari Akhmedov vs. C.B. Dollaway

Kajan Johnson vs. Rustam Khabilov

Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Adam Yandiev

Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Whom do you think would be a sensible replacement opponent for Petr Yan?