Drakkar Klose Plans To KO Beneil Dariush At UFC 248, Call Out Dan Hooker (Interview)

Drakkar Klose says his UFC 248 fight against Beneil Dariush is the most important of his career.

Klose and Dariush were supposed to fight last summer at UFC Sacramento but Dariush had to pull out due to an injury. Now, on the main card of UFC 248, the two will finally meet where Klose believes this will prove if he is ready for ranked fighters or not.

“I think this is probably the biggest fight of my career. I need him in this fight to show up, you know,” Klose said to MMA News. “He’ll bring the best out of me because this is a huge test for me. It is either I’m ready for the top-15 or I still need to work on some things. Hopefully, he is well prepared so we can put on a good show for everyone.”

Not only is Klose fighting on this massive 248 card, but he is doing so on pay-per-view and the fight right before the title fights. He knows this will add more eyeballs to him and is eager for that.

“I’m glad to be on these big cards to showcase my skills and let people know who Drakkar Klose is,” he said. “I’m just going to put on a good show and keep on winning.”

In this fight against Dariush, Klose knows he needs to keep it standing. He says he can’t let the Iranian fighter get the fight down to the ground and show off his world-class jiu-jitsu.

Yet, if it does hit the mat, the American is confident he’ll be able to get back up.

“Yes, I do [need to keep it standing]. If you look at some of my fights, I make stupid mistakes and give up my back. I can’t let someone like Dariush get my back because he will finish it,” Klose said. “With this camp, I’m focused more on wrestling and my jiu-jitsu. If it does go to the ground I’m confident I can get back up.”

Drakkar Klose expects to not only keep the fight standing but earn his first UFC finish and first finish since 2015. He knows he has the power to knock out Dariush and the Iranian has been knocked out before which gives him confidence.

If he does earn the KO win, he says he plans on calling out Dan Hooker for his next fight.

“I see it being a great fight. It is going to be fireworks. I’m going to knock him out, but that is what everyone says,” Klose explained. “But, I really do see myself getting a finish and hopefully fighting Dan Hooker next.”

Although the goal is to get the finish, Klose won’t be searching for it as he knows that will cost him. Instead, he’s just looking to put on a good performance and get his hand raised.

If he does all that, he hopes a ranked opponent comes next.

“That is who I want because I feel like I deserve it. I’ve been getting these prospects the UFC wants me to lose to and I’ve been knocking them off,” he continued. “Just give me a shot, give me a chance.”