Drew Dober: “I Get to Live a Life of a Power Ranger”

“I need to be on this card.” Those were the words Drew Dober told a matchmaker about his desire…no, quite verbatimly, his need to be involved in this UFC card in his homestate of Nebraska.

“I was like, ‘Do you know any other Nebraskan that would bleed and die for the audience in Nebraska?'” Dober remembered to the Lincoln Journal Star about his pitch with the matchmaker. “He said, ‘Don’t bleed and die. We’ll get you on the card.’”

And on the card he is. Drew Dober will be facing Jon Tuck at UFC Lincoln, who will be looking to use Drew Dober as a great addition to the list of names on his résumé. But Drew Dober has other ideas, and he has never been more physically prepared to act on them:

“I feel like physically I’m at my best,” Dober said. “My mental game is getting there, too. I think I’m absolutely ready to start fighting the top-10 guys, and now it’s just getting that opportunity.

“I get to live the life of a Power Ranger. I get to get up and play-fight with my friends every single day. It’s a recess.”

As for Jon Tuck, while Tuck may see Drew Dober as a great addition to his list, Dober can’t say the same about him:

“Just another step up that ladder,” Dober said of Tuck. “I’m looking up at the stars, ignoring the clouds. It’s not going to do much for my confidence. I have so much confidence right now.”

UFC Lincoln takes place Saturday, August 25th from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Below is the full card for the event:

Main Card on FS1 (10:00 PM ET):

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

Andre Fili vs. Michael Johnson

Angela Hill vs. Cortney Casey

Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger

John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

FS2 Prelims (8:00 PM ET):

Warlley Alves vs. James Krause

Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen

Andrew Sanchez vs. Markus Perez

Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan

Fight Pass Prelims (6:30 PM ET):

Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya

Who do you think gets the win between Drew Dober and Jon Tuck at UFC Lincoln?