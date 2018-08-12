Duane Ludwig Believes T.J. Dillashaw is Best Mixed Martial Artist Ever

Duane Ludwig believes his fighter is at the top of the mountain as a mixed martial artist.

Dillashaw is coming off a successful defense of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title. Dillashaw earned a first-round TKO victory over Cody Garbrandt in a rematch. This is the first successful title defense in Dillashaw’s current run as the 135-pound kingpin.

Duane Ludwig Believes T.J. Dillashaw Is The Best MMA Fighter Ever

Coach Ludwig has played a crucial role in the success of Dillashaw. Once Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male, it was full speed ahead for the 135-pound kingpin who appears to get even better with each outing. Speaking to BJPenn.com, Ludwig gave Dillashaw the ultimate compliment:

“The overall goal is to pull out TJ’s potential and get him as good as we can get him as a martial artist. In my opinion, he’s the best martial artist ever. So, we’re continually adding and discovering layers within TJ’s soul, or whatever it is. That’s our goal. Everyone is watching us. Fight week, back stage warming up hitting pads, everyone is watching us. We’re literally leading the evolution of martial arts.”

What lies next for Dillashaw remains to be seen, but there are plenty of options available. There’s potential rematches with Raphael Assuncao and Dominick Cruz. Dillashaw is 1-1 against Assuncao and 0-1 against Cruz. There’s also Marlon Moraes, who is coming off a first-round knockout win over Jimmie Rivera. Newly crowned flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has also expressed interested in a bout with Dillashaw.

Where does T.J. Dillashaw rank for you in the pound-for-pound discussion?