Duane Ludwig Believes TJ Dillashaw Should Challenge for UFC Flyweight Title

Duane Ludwig, who is the trainer of TJ Dillashaw, believes that the UFC bantamweight champion should go after another UFC title in his next outing.

Dillashaw scored a first round KO victory over Garbrandt in the main event of UFC 227 pay-per-view event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. If you recall, their first fight went down at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November where Dillashaw finished Garbrandt to win back the bantamweight title.

At that same event in the co-main event, Henry Cejudo beat Demetrious Johnson to win the flyweight title. Before that fight, UFC President Dana White attempted to book Dillashaw vs. Johnson but that fight never came about.

Now, that Johnson is on the sidelines due to injuries, Ludwig made it known in a recent interview with MMAFighting that he believes Dillashaw should go and challenge Cejudo for the flyweight title.

“I would like to see T.J. drop down to 25 and take that title and then go back up to 35,” Ludwig said. “I think if you want to look at the division, statistically speaking, Cruz should fight Moraes and then that winner should fight T.J. after T.J. claims the 125-pound belt. As far as following an honest approach to have some respect for the belt and the rankings and how everything is set up.”



“He just has so many ways to finish the fight,” Ludwig said. “A lot of people say that, but they’re not on T.J.’s level. He’s literally at another level of martial arts. His martial arts skillset is the highest any human as ever had — ever. That’s what he is. He is the man. He is the current, modern-day, real-life Bruce Lee.”

