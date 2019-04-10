Duane Ludwig Responds To T.J. Dillashaw’s USADA Suspension

T.J. Dillashaw’s longtime coach and friend Duane Ludwig has spoken out on his fighter’s suspension.

Dillashaw relinquished his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight gold following a failed drug test under the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Yesterday (April 9), USADA revealed that Dillashaw’s positive test was for EPO and the former 135-pound champion has accepted a two-year suspension.

Duane Ludwig Speaks On T.J. Dillashaw’s Sanction

Luwig took to his Instagram account and had the following to say on the situation:

“He is not the first nor will he be the last but yes it is inexcusable! People make mistakes, BUT he’s still my Ninja! #StillMyNinja, #KillaShaw. “He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone.” Jesus Christ.”

Dillashaw will be eligible to return to mixed martial arts competition after Jan. 18, 2021. At that point, he’ll be just a few weeks away from his 35th birthday. Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes are set to compete for the vacant bantamweight gold at UFC 238 in June.

What do you make of Duane Ludwig’s response to T.J. Dillashaw’s suspension?