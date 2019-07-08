Duane Ludwig Reacts To Jorge Masvidal Passing Him For Fastest KO Win In UFC

Duane Ludwig is no longer a UFC record holder.

Back in 2006, he knocked out Jonathan Goulet in just six seconds. And for just over 13 years his record stood until Jorge Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239. Now, the MMA coach reacted to his record being broken.

“It’s how I assumed my record would be beat,” Ludwig said to MMA Junkie. “Just like Kid Yamamoto when he did the jump knee years ago in four seconds (against Kazuyuki Miyata at K-1 Hero’s 5). I thought if someone was ever to beat that record they would go right out and do a jump-flying knee and end the fight. It finally happened.”

Not many people expected the fight to go down like that. Masvidal and Askren did not like each other but, “Gamebred” was training the flying knee the entire camp. And, Ludwig is happy that his record now goes to Jorge Masvidal who he was a big fan of for years.

“For it to be Masvidal against such a high-level opponent for the title shot contention and all the stakes on the table, it was good that it was at this level of a fight rather than having it end by someone who hasn’t put in as much time or effort in the game,” Ludwig said. “It’s nice to have it be someone who has a worthy resume like Jorge.

“He did an awesome job. Congrats to him. I was picking him for the win, and it was cool to see that. I like him personally and as a fighter, so it was very nice. Hopefully we’ll see more in the future from Masvidal. I would like to see him get a title shot.”