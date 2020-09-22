Duda Santana Suspended 2 Years, Released By UFC

Duda Santana has been released by the UFC. “Cowboyzinha” was recently suspended by USADA for 2-years after testing positive in an out-of-competition test for a selective androgen receptor modulator. Her manager, Alex Davis, spoke to MMA Fighting about what happened.

According to Davis, Santana “is very poor and ended up buying supplements from unreliable sources, resulting in another case of contaminated supplements.”

“We believe in her innocence but we have to follow what USADA determines and serve the suspension,” Davis continued.

Unfortunately, it appears Santana discarded her supplements, which makes finding the origin of her failed test difficult. Her team will not be appealing the suspension.

“We did not appeal,” Davis continued. “We tried, but couldn’t find the origin of it because she had thrown out some of her supplements. … She’s very talented and she will bounce back from this. We’ll not give up on her.”

Santana only fought once in the UFC. She lost to Bea Malecki on UFC on ESPN+ 11 in June of 2019. It has been reported that Santana twice turned down fights since then due to personal reasons.

Santana came into the UFC on a 3-fight winning streak in the “Watch Out Combat Show” promotion in Brazil.