Anthony Pettis’ coach will be hard at work imitating Nate Diaz for a few months.

Pettis vs. Diaz is set for UFC 241 on Aug. 17. “Showtime” and Diaz aren’t fond of one another. Pettis recently detailed his issue with Diaz and talked about an incident between the two following a Gilbert Melendez bout.

Coach Speaks On Mental Preparation For Pettis

Roufus appeared on today’s (May 13) edition of MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour.” The Roufusport head honcho broke down how he’ll get Pettis mentally prepared for Diaz:

“We didn’t get in this to beat bums. It’s like, last fight, Anthony beat someone who had never been knocked out before, and knocked him out. And one thing is just the mentality. A funny story (former UFC matchmaker) Joe Silva told me years ago about when Nate fought Clay Guida, he kept saying ‘209 bitch’ the whole time during the fight. [Guida] comes back to the corner and asks his coach, ‘What’s 209? I don’t know.’ He’s in your face.

“So I’m going to be a crazy coach, I’m going to be talking a lot of mess in training to Anthony. That’s some of the psychological tricks my brothers and I used to do growing up. I’m a method coach — when he’s fighting one of the guys I’m fighting, I become that guy in the pads, I become that guy in training, so they get used to that mentality; a guy trash-talking, up in your face, howling and scowling the best way they can from the 209. So I’m going to integrate and get into that mindset. I’m going to be a homie for a while.”

UFC 241 will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his gold against Stipe Miocic in a rematch.