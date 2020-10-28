Thursday, October 29, 2020

Dustin Jacoby Eyes KO Win Over Justin Ledet To End His UFC Career

By Cole Shelton
Dustin Jacoby
Dustin Jacoby (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa)

Dustin Jacoby knows Justin Ledet will be competing for his UFC job on Halloween night.

Jacoby is coming off a very impressive win on the Contender Series and will make his return to the UFC this Saturday against Ledet. For Jacoby, he says he and his coaches like the style matchup.

“It was just something they offered me. I’m sure they talked to my manager and coach they liked the matchup and I do as well. I said sure let’s go,” Jacoby said to MMANews. “This is also the perfect timing to let my body heal after my last fight. I’m feeling as good as I ever had.

“He is a boxer. Although I would love to keep it standing and put on a Fight of the Night, I anticipate me to get the better of him on the feet. Once that happens, he will shoot. People just think I’m a kickboxer,” he continued. “I fought a wrestler on the Contender Series who couldn’t get me down on 13 attempts.”

Entering the fight, Ledet is on a three-fight losing streak and many believe if he loses here he will be cut.

So, for Dustin Jacoby, he knows that makes his opponent more dangerous. Yet, he is confident he will eventually land the knockout punch.

“He has lost three fights in a row and is fighting for his UFC job. So, I have to prepare for the best Justin Ledet there has been,” Jacoby said. “It’s also motivating for me. I’m getting an opportunity to start my UFC career. I can also end his and take his spot on the roster and climb the rankings.

“I’m always looking for the finish and I think I will knock Ledet out,” he added.

If Jacoby does indeed beat Ledet it will be his first career UFC win. He fought in the UFC back in 2011 and 2012 losing to Clifford Starks by decision and Chris Camozzi by submission.

So, years later, he knows it will be surreal to finally get that first UFC win after everything he went through.

“It will be years in the making. I have a pretty cool and unique story and the best part is, it is not finished as I’m still writing chapters,” Jacoby concluded.

