Dustin Ortiz Calls For Title Shot After UFC Calgary Victory

Fight fans may have just seen the next 125-pound UFC title challenger emerge this past weekend.

Ortiz picked up a first round knockout win over Matheus Nicolau at UFC on FOX 30. It was his third straight win under the promotion’s banner. The victory was also his second knockout win in those three fights.

Current division champion Demetrious Johnson will defend his title against Henry Cejudo this weekend at UFC 228. After downing some impressive competition, Ortiz feels maybe he should take on the winner next (via MMA Junkie):

“They keep giving me these long up-and-comers,” Ortiz said. “He was on a three-fight win-streak, (Alexandre) Pantoja was on a three-fight win-streak. Hector (Sandoval) was coming up. I’m stopping these guys. Keep giving me these guys.

“I want to move forward. I want to go the top. I want my title shot. I’ve gone through a who’s-who. I feel like I’m earning it very quick.

“I’ve fought almost everybody ahead of me. If I haven’t fought them, they have a fight lined up. It’s back to the drawing board. This business knows what they’re doing.

“They know it’s time for me to move up, especially through all the fights that I’ve been through. They’ll make the right decision. I’m trusting that.”

What are your thoughts on Ortiz calling for a shot at the flyweight title? Let us know in the comments section!