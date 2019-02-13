Dustin Ortiz Says He’s A Free Agent, Feels UFC Will Remove Flyweight Division

Dustin Ortiz is looking for a new promotion to call home.

Ortiz was one of many flyweights offered a release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Ortiz decided to fight out his contract by rematching Joseph Benavidez. Ortiz lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Dustin Ortiz Out Of UFC

Ortiz spoke to MMAJunkie.com to reveal that his time with the UFC is officially over:

“I ran with it. I gave it everything I had. It’s disappointing that they’re doing away with the division – if that’s what they’re doing.”

Ortiz went on to say that he’s convinced the UFC will do away with the flyweight division:

“I truly believe that they’re letting guys fight out their contract. They come off a loss, they’re going to release them from their contract and just kind of do away with it and make an announcement that Henry is moving up to 135 and there will no longer be any (flyweight) fights in the UFC. That’ll be it. It’s pretty disheartening for all the fighters that have fought and put everything into this sport just to be done away with so effortlessly.”

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo successfully defended his gold against bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw with a 32-second TKO. UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in a rematch.



Do you think Dustin Ortiz will end up in ONE Championship?