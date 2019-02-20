Poirier & Iaquinta Unhappy Following Report Of Failed Negotiations For Khabib vs. GSP

Dustin Poirier and Al Iaquinta are none too pleased with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Earlier today (Feb. 20), it was reported that a press conference is set for tomorrow to make the official announcement of Georges St-Pierre’s retirement. Reports later claimed that negotiations for a bout between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre fell apart. It was this tidbit that left Poirier and Iaquinta up in arms.

Poirier & Iaquinta Express Discontent With UFC

Upon hearing the report of failed negotiations between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre, Poirier took to his Twitter account to express how he feels:

“These guys should just release me.”

Iaquinta agreed with Poirier’s frustration and chimed in:

“Release me too. F*ck this [sh*t], it’s not even a sport anymore. I’ll be on Georges’ undercard tomorrow.”

Poirier has gone 4-0, 1 NC in his last five outings. He is the third ranked UFC lightweight. While it would appear that “The Diamond” is in prime position for a title opportunity, things aren’t that simple. While UFC president Dana White has expressed his desire to book Tony Ferguson to challenge Nurmagomedov, “The Eagle” doesn’t plan on competing until two of his teammates are finished with their suspension.

Iaquinta is coming off a huge victory over Kevin Lee in their rematch. Having gone the distance with Nurmagomedov and cracking the top five rankings, many believe “Raging” is also deserving of a big fight.

