Dustin Poirier: Alvarez Is Most Dangerous When He’s Cornered

Following continual squabbling over social media, accusations of ducking and insults, Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez are now only weeks away from their hotly anticipated rematch at UFC on FOX in Calgary, Canada.

Poirier has been continually goading his opponent at every chance he has been given, although, he is fully aware that things will be getting serious on July 28th.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, “The Diamond” said: “He’s a dangerous guy when the odds are against him.”

“When you hurt Eddie, that is when he is at his most dangerous.”

Despite the danger his opponent poses, Dustin is incredibly confident. “I’ve had the best camp of my life.”

It has been shown throughout his career that Alvarez thrives in pressurized environments. When you relive his bloody battle with Michael Chandler, the massive expectations from his debut against Donald Cerrone or when he was completely written off when going up against the then formidable lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos. It is not often that Alvarez fails to deliver when backed into a corner.

Poirier fully expects the best of “The Underground King.” He said: “Now we have a guy cornered,” he continued “We’ve been chasing him, the UFC has been chasing him for this rematch. We’ve got him cornered. I believe he’s fighting out his contract, he didn’t come to an agreement with the UFC. He didn’t want this fight, so we’ve got a man doing two things he doesn’t want to do. I’m sure he wanted some security, he wanted a new contract, he wanted the numbers he was asking for.”

“So now he’s betting on himself and he’s fighting his contract out, and he’s fighting someone he doesn’t really want to fight,” Poirier continued. “So he has a point to prove. This might be the most dangerous Eddie Alvarez we’ve ever seen. And I know that and expect that, and I’m excited about it.”

Following numerous false starts and back-and-forth, the bout was finalized last month. Poirier put in a ‘Fight of The Year’ performance against Justin Gaethje, he stated he was planning on time off should the rematch have not occurred. “I’m not waiting on Edward Alvarez to be a man and take the fight. So I told them you have a week. If you can get them to say yes in a week I’ll fight, just like I said yes all the other times.”

“They come back close to the end of the week saying hey Dana [White] is actually going out there Sunday, I gave them a Friday deadline. They said Dana is going out Sunday, will you wait till Monday to find out? I said alright if you all have to go talk to him in person no problem, let’s get this fight done.”

With their first fight at UFC 211 ruled a no-contest after illegal strikes were thrown by Alvarez, Poirier initially felt the strikes were accidental, though, comments made by Alvarez since indicate that he knew what he was doing according to Dustin.

“I respect the guy for betting on himself and believing in himself, I think we’re going to go out there and prove who’s better, but I felt like I was winning the fight and I grew up watching Eddie Alvarez fight, like I said, in Japan or whatever, when HD Net was around, they used to push him well. I was a big fan of the guy.”

“But just things that were said after the fight, the shot that ended the fight. I’ve been stopped obviously a couple times in fighting. I never had any symptoms of concussions or anything. That knee that Eddie hit me with was the worst symptoms of a concussion I’ve ever had in my life. That was an illegal shot that got me good, man. I’m a warrior too, I’ll go out on my shield. That was a bad shot. In the middle of the fight, I thought it was an accident. But just the stuff the guy said online, ‘are you off your stool now?’, That’s where I lost respect for the guy. … That makes me feel like maybe the shot was a veteran move.”

Who do you think is the more dangerous fighter, Dustin Poirier or Eddie Alvarez?