Dustin Poirier on Eddie Alvarez Rematch: I Wanted to Stick by my Word

Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez II was nearly off the table.

Poirier will end up taking on Alvarez again this Saturday night (July 28). The bout will headline UFC Calgary inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In their first encounter, “The Underground King” landed illegal knee strikes to the head of a downed Poirier. The fight was ruled a No Contest.

After his TKO victory over Justin Gaethje, “The Diamond” planned on taking a vacation with his family. Poirier didn’t want to wait for Alvarez to sign the contract for a rematch. In fact, as far as Poirier was concerned the bout wasn’t going to take place this summer.

Poirier explained to Damon Martin why things changed:

“He took a while and I was in limbo. I was like I’m not going to let this f–king guy affect my summer and my family. Family wanted to go on vacation. I wanted to take my wife and my mom and my daughter on vacation and stuff like that. UFC offered me a trip to Asia with my wife to promote some stuff so I wasn’t just going to wait around for this guy to take the fight. I told everyone who was asking that I’d let them know in a week and I told the UFC that Eddie has a week to say yes and I’m out. He didn’t say ‘yes’ so I was out. I’m not going to wait around. It’s affecting my personal life now. I gave them seven days and they might have come back around 12 days. I told them no. My management passed the word along. I told them I was serious. Of course I wanted to fight and I wanted this fight but it’s a ‘yes’ if you all tell me within that week and I wanted to stick by my word. Now I had to or what else happens in the future if I do stuff I don’t say I’m going to do? I was like I’m good.”

UFC Calgary will also feature a featherweight clash between former 145-pound ruler Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will also be in action as she’ll go one-on-one with Tecia Torres. Opening up the main card will be a battle between Alex Hernandez and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Calgary, so be sure to stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Who are you picking, Dustin Poirier or Eddie Alvarez?