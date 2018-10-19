Dustin Poirier Avoids Surgery, Updates Return Timeline Following Injury

Dustin Poirier got some good news this week after a hip injury forced him out of his scheduled fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 230.

Dustin Poirier will be ready to fight again in the very near future.

The top five ranked lightweight contender was forced to pull out of his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 230 due to a nagging hip injury that plagued him during his training camp.

The American Top Team Fighter had done everything possible to fight through the pain but eventually he was forced to succumb to the injury and cancel his appearance on the upcoming Nov. 3 card in New York.

After being forced out of the fight, Poirier traveled to Los Angeles to see a specialist about his hip injury and find out what kind of treatment he might need to get back in action.

Poirier got some good news on Thursday as he posted on Twitter while revealing that he’ll be able to avoid surgery and should be back in training rather quickly.

“I do not have to have surgery!!” Poirier wrote. “I’m going to stay in LA and get stem cell injections in my hip on Monday. From that point I will have a three-week recovery. After that I will be able to go back to training 100-percent.”

That’s definitely a positive update from Poirier, who has largely been able to avoid an serious injuries from curtailing his fight career.

If Poirier is able to get back into training in about three weeks time, that means he’ll likely be able to return to the gym by mid-November but there’s no word yet on when he’d want to book his next fight.

Just due to timing, Poirier will probably have to wait until early 2019 but there will be plenty of options available to him once he’s ready to fight again.

The lightweight division is deep with talent but Poirier will undoubtedly want another top contender as he continues to work his way towards title contention next year.

