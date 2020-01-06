Dustin Poirier Believes He’d Knock Nate Diaz Out If They Fought

Dustin Poirier is confident he would not only beat, but he would finish Nate Diaz if they fought.

The two fan favorites were set to fight at UFC 230 in the co-main event in Diaz’s return to the Octagon. Yet, both sides said the other one pulled out and just like that the scrap was off.

Now, with both coming off losses, a fight between the two makes sense. If it happens, Dustin Poirier believes he would knock out Nate Diaz.

“I see me knocking him out,” Dustin Poirier wrote on Twitter replying to a fan.

Poirier is coming off a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242 for the lightweight title. Before that, he beat Max Holloway at UFC 236 to win the interim strap.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, last fought at UFC 244 where he lost by TKO to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. In his return fight, he edged out a decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 to set up the “Gamebred” scrap.

Whether or not Nate Diaz would be interested in fighting Dustin Poirier is unknown. “The Diamond” has made it public knowledge he wants to beat up the Stockton native.

There is no question a scrap between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier would be a massive fight and a big money fight for both men.