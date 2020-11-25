Dustin Poirier Believes UFC 257 Rematch Against Conor McGregor Should Be For Undisputed Title

Dustin Poirier believes when he steps into the Octagon to rematch Conor McGregor at UFC 257, the vacant lightweight title will be up for grabs.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he announced his retirement from the sport. However, Dana White has said the champ will return, but many close to him say that is not true. So, for Poirier, he believes the division needs to move on.

“I think if Khabib’s retired and not coming back, then I’m next in line for the title shot, and this could be the title fight,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “This could be for the undisputed belt. I think that’d make sense. Dana’s saying one thing, Khabib’s saying another. Who knows what the truth is? Time will tell.”

There is no question if Nurmagomedov truly is retired then having Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor’s rematch for the belt makes sense. They are the only two in the top-five coming off a win. As well, the only other lightweight matchup that is booked is Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira so the winner of that could be for the No. 1 contender.

Regardless, Poirier believes the division needs to move on with or without Nurmagomedov.