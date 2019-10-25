Dustin Poirier Blasts ‘Fake A** Gangster’ Nate Diaz; Diaz Responds

Dustin Poirier has put Nate Diaz on blast for pulling out of UFC 244 due to USADA issues.

Following the announcement, Poirier took to Twitter to slam Diaz.

Fuck you — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 25, 2019

“F**k you,” Poirier wrote.

He then posted two videos on his social media slamming Diaz for pulling out of a fight and being flagged by USADA.

“Talking all that sh*t about steroids. F*ck you, Nate. Pulled out. You pulled out of my fight too. You a b*tch. Fake ass gangster,” he said.

Poirier didn’t stop there as he posted another video.

After the tirade from Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz responded on his Instagram story.

“LOL this lol hoe b*tch hurt his p*ssy again. Good vibes U gonna be alright D,” he wrote.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were supposed to fight at UFC 230, yet it was reported Poirier had to pull out with a hip injury. However, Poirier said Diaz had already pulled out of the fight before the former interim lightweight champion pulled out.

It is obvious the two do not like each other and have bad blood between them.