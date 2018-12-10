Dustin Poirier Calls For A Bout With Tony Ferguson

Dustin Poirier is turning his attention to Tony Ferguson.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White would like to have Ferguson get the next lightweight title shot. The problem is, the state of the 155-pound kingpin is unknown. Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently granted continuance in his Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) case for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

Dustin Poirier Is Tired Of Waiting

“The Diamond” recently took to Twitter to express interest in a bout with “El Cucuy:”

Just woke up and read theres gonna be more waiting around at the top of the lightweight division… Let's give the fans the violence they deserve @TonyFergusonXT Let's go @ufc !!! Stop holding up my weight class! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 10, 2018

Poirier was last seen in action back in July. He defeated former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO. “The Diamond” was set to take on Nate Diaz at UFC 230, but an injury forced Poirier off the card.

Ferguson is coming off a TKO victory over Anthony Pettis. It was “El Cucuy’s” first bout since suffering torn ligaments in his knee. Ferguson is riding an 11-fight winning streak and never lost his interim title due to a loss.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier vs. Tony Ferguson, or should Ferguson wait for a title shot?