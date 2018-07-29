Dustin Poirier Calls Out Eddie Alvarez For Questionable Tactics During Fights

Dustin Poirier avenged the outcome of his last fight with Eddie Alvarez last year.

Alvarez hit Poirier with an illegal knee to the head during their initial meeting in May of 2017. The result was a No Contest with neither man getting their hand raised. They rematched last night in the main event of UFC on FOX 30 in Calgary.

“The Underground King” hit Poirier with another illegal maneuver during the bout. A 12-6 elbow on Poirier’s shoulder forced the referee to break Alvarez from top mount position and get the fight back on the feet.

A few seconds later, “The Diamond” finished Alvarez via TKO. During the post-fight press conference Poirier refused to call Alvarez a dirty fighter, but admitted he’s pushing the line (quotes via MMA Fighting):

”I don’t want to say somebody’s a dirty fighter,” Poirier said. “But the first fight, you kneed me; the second fight, you tried to elbow me illegally and you gave me a wet willy. We’ve got to draw the line somewhere.

“The weird thing is, when I had him in the guillotine, he stuck his finger in my ear and was pulling me down and the ref warned him.

”And he put his finger right back in my ear. So, this is an old dog that knows a lot of tricks.”

