Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor Rematch ‘Would Be A Huge Fight’

Dustin Poirier is still eyeing a rematch with Conor McGregor and he feels the timing is right.

Back in Sept. 2014, Poirier and McGregor shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC 178. McGregor earned a first-round TKO victory. The “Notorious” one got the job done in under two minutes. Since that bout, McGregor became a UFC “champ-champ” but lost a boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather and was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier went on to eventually win the interim UFC lightweight title, but was also stopped by “The Eagle.”

Poirier Believes McGregor Rematch Would Be Huge

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Poirier explained why he feels a rematch with McGregor is the right move next.

“I think it could happen; I don’t know how likely it is,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “I’m still at the top of the division. He’s ranked under me. If he wants to get back to the title, there’s only one way to do that is to fight. I’m the next guy in line, so I think it makes a lot of sense. My star has never been brighter, and people want to see Conor back, and I think it would be a huge fight, and it would be a huge pay-per-view. I just want a fight that’s going to make me excited. I’ve been doing this a long time and not that I’m not motivated, I just want to be excited about it.”

McGregor hasn’t been in action since Oct. 2018. Poirier has said he’s only interested in fights that excite him as he continues to improve in the gym.