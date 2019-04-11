Dustin Poirier Discusses Whether Or Not Max Holloway Deserves Interim Lightweight Title Shot

At UFC 236 this weekend (Sat. April 13, 2019) UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway makes the jump up to 155 pounds. He’ll face Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship in the night’s main event. The winner will welcome back undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov upon the end of his suspension.

Holloway has not competed at 155 pounds in the UFC, but Poirier has run through a murderers row of talent to get to this spot. When asked by reporters if he believes Holloway deserves a lightweight title opportunity, “The Diamond” had this to say (via MMA Junkie):

“That part is tough to say (about whether Holloway deserves it),” Poirier said. “The guy is obviously a reigning, defending world champion. Stopped (Jose Aldo), arguably the best 145-pound champion of all time, twice.

“He has been looking incredible every fight and put it all together, but to jump up and skip the line in a top-heavy division is a little different. But timing, availability, circumstances, and here we are.”



Currently, Holloway has racked up an extremely impressive win streak inside the Octagon. Not having lost since being bested by Conor McGregor in 2013, the Hawaiian is currently on a 13-fight win streak. As for Poirier, he has won four-straight against competition such as Jim Miller, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez.

Now, two of the most talented fighters on the UFC’s roster will fight it out for the opportunity to face the UFC’s most dominant champion down the road, quite possibly handing him the first loss of his career.

Do you think Holloway deserves a lightweight title opportunity?