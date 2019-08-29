Dustin Poirier Embracing Being The Underdog At UFC 242

Dustin Poirier can become the undisputed lightweight champion if he can hand Khabib Nurmagomedov his first loss. It will no doubt be a tough task for “The Diamond” who is also an underdog, to no surprise, in this fight.

Yet, for Poirier, he does not care about being the underdog. He has been an underdog in a ton of his fight and embraces the role.

“For sure, I have been counted out a lot of times. At this point in my career, this is another fight people are counting me out once again,” Poirier said on the UFC 242 media conference call. “For a good reason, right, the guy is undefeated. We are traveling across the world, to a place where he is more favored there. But, I’m embracing this. I’m going to go out there and do what hasn’t been done and put a loss on Khabib’s record for all the underdogs across the world.

“I’m going to show everyone if you believe and work hard enough, focused enough, determined enough, in that 25 minutes you can be great. That is just what I was talking about,” he added. “I have a real opportunity to be great and do something that has never been done. I will not let this slip through my fingers.”

Dustin Poirier is confident he has what it takes to win this fight and plans on shocking the world in the main event of UFC 242.