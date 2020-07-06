Dustin Poirier Explains Why He’d Pick Rematch With Khabib Over Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier would choose another crack at Khabib Nurmagomeodv over a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Poirier is one of the top lightweights in MMA. He is a former interim 155-pound champion and he currently sits at the number two spot on the official lightweight rankings. “The Diamond” has fallen short to two iconic names in the sport. Those being Khabib and McGregor.

Dustin Poirier Wants Rematch With Khabib Over McGregor

Poirier spoke to MMAJunkie and said he’d rather have another chance at fighting Nurmagomedov than McGregor.

“When I was younger, I might have wanted to fight Conor or fight anybody who beat me. But I’m just comfortable with everything. I’m comfortable with my record, with the stuff that I’ve done, the fights I’ve done. The fights that I’ve lost, I learned my lessons and tried to keep moving forward. So I’d really like to be the first one to beat Khabib.”

Back in Sept. 2019, Poirier took on Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification bout. Poirier ended up being submitted in the third round. “The Diamond” recently bounced back from the loss with a unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker in a “Fight of the Year” contender.

Poirier’s loss to McGregor took place back in Sept. 2014. Since the defeat, Poirier has gone 10-2, 1 NC. “The Diamond” has said he’s evolved as a fighter and as a person since dropping the bout to McGregor.

Many wonder what’s next for Poirier after his win over Hooker. Names such as McGregor, Tony Ferguson, and Charles Oliveira have been floated around by fight fans. One can’t rule out the possibility of Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje II whether “The Highlight” defeats Nurmagomedov or not. Poirier holds a TKO win over Gaethje, who is the current interim UFC lightweight champion.

Which fight would be more competitive, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II, or Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier II?