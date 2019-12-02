Dustin Poirier Feels Justin Gaethje Has Best Chance At Beating Khabib

Dustin Poirier believes Justin Gaethje has the best chance at dethroning Khabib Nurmagomedov at 155 pounds.

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 in his professional MMA career. He’s had two successful UFC lightweight title defenses. “The Eagle” is scheduled to defend his gold against Tony Ferguson on April 18 in Brooklyn, NY.

Poirier Thinks Gaethje Has Best Shot At Beating Khabib

Poirier, who was submitted by Nurmagomedov in his last outing and has a TKO victory over Gaethje, was asked on Twitter who he feels has the best chance of taking the 155-pound title from “The Eagle.” Here is “The Diamond’s” response.

I think Gaethje does https://t.co/bW6NexYPs9 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 1, 2019

Back in April, Gaethje told MMAFighting.com that he feels he’d be able to keep the fight standing against Nurmagomedov.

“I think my wrestling credentials alone would benefit me so much in that fight, my ability to stop the takedown. And I’m very confident in my standup, I’m confident in my coach and the gameplan that we would come together with and go out there and execute. I think with my athletic ability I’m a tough out for anybody. My ability to scramble, create scrambles. We’re sweating more [in MMA], I’m more slippery than people wearing singlets and wrestling in college or any wrestling match. So all those factors come into play when it comes to that grappling. And yeah, I’m not going to go in there to wrestle with him. I’m going in there to stop takedowns, and that’s what I’ve been good at this whole time. And in the clinch, I throw hard shots.

“So you can’t fail or prosper without going out there and taking that chance, so I’ve gotta put myself in a position [to get the fight], and I think as opposed to anybody else at the top of this division, I would be the toughest out for him. No doubt. And it’s a challenge that I’m looking forward to.”

