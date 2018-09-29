Dustin Poirier Fires Back At Nate Diaz’s Recent Comments

The drama between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz’s fight at UFC 230 continues. Initially, the pair signed on to co-headline UFC 230 at 155 pounds. Now, the pair have voiced their desires to fight for an inaugural 165-pound title. This idea, however, has been repeatedly shot down by UFC President Dana White.

Diaz has been acting very cryptic on Twitter lately in regards to his fight with Poirier. The Stockton native recently suggested Poirier told the UFC he doesn’t want to fight at 165 pounds. As a result, Diaz said he won’t be fighting and will see everyone next year instead:

“Ufc just told me that Dustin doesn’t want to fight at 165lbs I b bak next year …”

Poirier was quick to respond, shooting down Diaz’s claims and saying he’s “100% down” to fight at 165 pounds:

“Hold that noise. I’m 100% down”

The drama surrounding this fight doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon.

