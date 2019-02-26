Dustin Poirier Has Message For Nate Diaz (Video)

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has a message for Nate Diaz after their canceled fight at UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in November.

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz might have not happened in November. However, perhaps there’s still potential for the fight down the road. The bad blood is certainly still there. Poirier and Diaz were matched up for UFC 230 on pay-per-view (PPV) in November. The 155 pounders were given the co-main event slot.

However, a hip injury to Poirier forced the contest to be called off. Fast-forward three months later, Poirier is now matched up against featherweight champion Max Holloway for the interim 155-pound title. The fight will headline UFC 236 on pay-per-view (PPV) in April. “The Diamond” spoke to ESPN about the fight this week, and touched on his failed bout against Diaz.

Earlier this week, Diaz took a shot at Poirier on Instagram:

When asked what he had to say to Diaz if given the opportunity, Poirier had a lot to share (via BJPenn.com):

“Be real,” Poirier said. “Be real, man. Tell the truth. Tell them how you were playing games [ahead of UFC 230], how you over-negotiated, how you didn’t take the main event spot when the UFC offered it to us.

“They were offering me different opponents, maybe a backup cause they knew Nate was out of the fight. So much stuff happened. Look, maybe me and Nate will cross paths one day, I don’t know. But just be real, dude. You preach all this stuff, practice what you preach, man. Be real, tell the truth.”

What do you think about Poirier’s comments about Diaz?