Dustin Poirier Honored By UFC With ‘Forrest Griffin Community Award’

The UFC has honored Dustin Poirier with the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award.

Back in April 2018, Poirier alongside his wife, Jolie, created The Good Fight Foundation. This was done in an effort to help those in need. Poirier began auctioning off his fight kits after each bout to provide meals for his local Second Harvest Food Bank. This is what inspired The Good Fight Foundation.

The UFC has announced that Poirier is the first recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, presented by Toyo Tires. Poirier will be honored during the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame. Here’s what Poirier had to say to UFC.com.

“I’m just grateful for the things we have accomplished with the foundation, the way it’s growing and the support and people getting behind it,” Poirier said after being surprised with the award following the UFC Vegas 4 weigh-ins. “It’s amazing that when you do something from the heart, something that means something to you and you do it the right way, all the right things fall into place. These things are forced they are just happening.”

A $25,000 donation will be made to Poirier’s charity of choice. The donation will be courtesy of Toyo Tires.

Griffin praised Poirier for being a good representative for the sport of MMA. He also called Poirier a “good person” and someone he’s happy to see receive this award.

UFC president Dana White also chimed in. Like Griffin, White heaped praise on Poirier for the type of person that he is. White said that not only does Poirier work to help his own community but he also provides help to those who are less fortunate.

Poirier is set to be in action on June 27. He’ll share the Octagon with Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12.