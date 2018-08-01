Dustin Poirier feels deserving of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title shot, but he’s open to another fight if it makes sense.

Poirier is coming off the biggest victory of his professional mixed martial arts career. “The Diamond” earned a second-round TKO victory over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Poirier has guaranteed a spot as the third ranked UFC lightweight behind Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, and of course the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dustin Poirier In No Rush For Title Shot

While Poirier can make a case for a title shot, there is one more thing he loves fighting for and it’s money. During a recent appearance on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show, Poirier said he’d accept a non-title bout if he sees more money (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m not in a rush. If something makes sense, then let’s do it but other than that, I feel like I’ve earned a title shot. I’d love for them to fight and then me fight the winner, beginning of next year if that’s possible, but we’ll see. This is a crazy, crazy, crazy thing that we do and things are always changing so you never know. That’s the only reason I’d come back. At the end of the day, I’ve been doing this to be a world champion and I feel like I’m the closest I’ve ever been so for me to do anything else but what I think I’ve earned, there’s gonna need to be money.”

Poirier has gone 4-0, 1 NC in his last five outings. His last defeat was at the hands of Michael Johnson back in Sept. 2016. Since that fight, Poirier has been praised for showing more patience and not getting too emotional as he was taking on “The Menace.”

Do you think Dustin Poirier will get his title shot?