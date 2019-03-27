Dustin Poirier Explains Why Interim UFC Title Makes Sense For Max Holloway Rematch

Dustin Poirier believes having an interim title in place for his rematch with Max Holloway was the right call.

On April 13, Poirier and Holloway will collide for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The bout will headline UFC 236 inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Poirier submitted Holloway back in Feb. 2012. Since that time, Holloway has become the featherweight champion while Poirier is the third ranked UFC lightweight.

Dustin Poirier Vouches For Interim Title Bout

Poirier spoke to MMAJunkie.com‘s Mike Bohn and he explained why he likes competing for the interim gold:

“In this situation you need an interim title. It makes sense in the lightweight division. You’ve got the champ (Khabib Nurmagomedov) suspended until November or whenever he’s coming back. Especially such a top-heavy division, you’ve got the guy suspended for a while, so you introduce the interim belt and the winner fights him. (UFC President) Dana (White) told me the winner of this is going to fight Khabib.”

UFC president Dana White said that he expects 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to make his return in September. “The Eagle” doesn’t appear to be interested in returning until two of his teammates complete their suspension, which ends in October.

Does an interim title make sense for the main event of UFC 236?