Dustin Poirier Is A Legitimate UFC Lightweight Title Contender

The main event of UFC on FOX 30 turned out to be everything expected and more. The talk heading into the five-round lightweight rematch between top contenders Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez was that both men could put on a Fight of the Year candidate, and these two warriors didn’t disappoint. After a competitive first round, Poirier caught Alvarez along the fence and unloaded on him, throwing everything including the kitchen sink before the referee had to mercifully step in and save Alvarez from taking further damage . With the TKO, Poirier got the biggest win of his career to date over the former champion Alvarez, and “The Diamond” is now on a three-fight win streak after having knocked out Anthony Pettis and Justin Gaethje in his last two fights. Since moving to lightweight back in 2015, Poirier is 8-1, 1 NC. He’s found his home at 155lbs, and he’s become one of the most exciting action fighters the sport has ever seen.

The top of the lightweight division becomes even more crowded with Poirier’s emergence as a legitimate title contender. The current UFC lightweight champion is Khabib Nurmagomedov and he’s rumored to take on the former champion Conor McGregor in a huge PPV headlining right at UFC 229 this October in Las Vegas. After that, there’s former interim champion Tony Ferguson who is making a quick recovery from his knee injury suffered earlier this year and he should be ready to go at some point later this year. Then there’s Poirier, who absolutely cannot be denied anymore. He may not get his title shot just because timing dictates Nurmagomedov and McGregor next, but he no doubt deserves it. Poirier is just caught in a numbers game right now, so he won’t be next in line for the belt even though there’s a good argument he deserves the title shot over McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the Octagon in nearly two years.

If I’m the UFC, what I’m trying to do is put two title fights at UFC 229. The main event will be for the belt with Nurmagomedov taking on McGregor, and ideally the co-main event will feature Poirier against Ferguson for the next title shot. UFC president Dana White said this week that he would try and get Ferguson on the same card as the title fight, so it only makes sense for Poirier to fight him since he should be ready to fight again October as he took little damage against Alvarez. This gives insurance to the UFC just in case there’s an injury or a weight cutting issue or some legal issue or something crazy that affects the McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov matchup. The UFC would be smart to add a couple other lightweights on the undercard such as emerging talents Alexander Hernandez and Kevin Lee. This just gives a ton of insurance and options in case something happens, which, in 2018, seems to happen quite often.

There’s no doubt Poirier’s run should earn him a title shot, but of course the easy call is to give the Nurmagomedov fight to McGregor. That leaves Poirier in a position where either he waits until next year to fight or he makes the smart choice and tries to get a fight on the UFC 229 PPV. Obviously it’s a risky fight for Poirier to take on someone dangerous like Ferguson, but if something happens he would be in fight shape and ready to jump right in. Poirier’s TKO win over Alvarez puts him in a great spot as he now has the “King of Violence” title and a title shot for the UFC lightweight title isn’t far away. It’s a great story for Poirier, who once starred in the documentary “Fightville” so many years ago, and who went through his shares of trials and tribulations at featherweight. He’s finally found his home at lightweight, and he’s reaching his potential to be one of the world’s best at 155.

Who should Dustin Poirier fight next?