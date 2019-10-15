Dustin Poirier Isn’t Excited About Potential Dan Hooker Fight

Dustin Poirier admits that a showdown with Dan Hooker isn’t appealing to him.

Hooker turned some heads with his performance over Al Iaquinta at UFC 243 earlier this month. Iaquinta simply had no answer for Hooker, who kept his distance and prevented Iaquinta from closing the gap standing. “The Hangman” was awarded the unanimous decision victory. He called out Poirier during his post-fight speech.

Dustin Poirier Not Interested In Fighting Dan Hooker

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Poirier explained why a bout with Hooker doesn’t grab his attention.

“That doesn’t get me excited,” Poirier told MMA Junkie of a potential fight with Hooker. “I think it would be a fun fight. That guy is a good fighter, and he’s on the up, he’s been looking really good and beaten some tough guys. But it’s just not that exciting to me. I want there to be something more than just a fight. I want there to be something on the line.

“I know what he’s trying to do, and he’s doing a good job. He’s trying to make some noise and work his way up the ladder, and that’s what he’s doing. Hat’s off to him. But just right now to accept a fight, I want to be excited about it, and I’m not excited about that.”

Poirier was seen in action last month. He fell short in his bid to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. “The Diamond” was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the third round.