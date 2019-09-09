Dustin Poirier Isn’t Happy With Colby Covington

Dustin Poirier has described Collby Covington as a sellout.

Poirier suffered a loss in his bid to be recognized as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov this past Saturday (Sept. 7). It’s “The Diamond’s” first loss since Sept. 2016.

Dustin Poirier Not Pleased With Colby Covington

Beef seems to be brewing between two of Poirier’s American Top Team teammates. Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have been longtime friends, but it appears the chumminess has died down. Covington took to Twitter to blast Masvidal over calling out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman before his bout with Nate Diaz was made official.

.@GamebredFighter I know you’re dumb and desperate, but you spelled JOURNEYMAN TITLE wrong junior. Reading is fundamental and #supernecessary. Just like WINNING is #supernecessary to get title fights. You should try both sometime, you trash bag. https://t.co/OTjrSKNbOI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 6, 2019

During the UFC 242 post-fight press conference, Poirier said he has no plans to ever fight Masvidal and he ripped Covington in the process (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I don’t sell out like (expletive) Colby Covington and talk bad about people that I roll with,” Poirier said. “No, Jorge is a buddy of mine and I won’t fight him. “He’s a training partner (and) he’s a good guy,” Poirier said. “If anything, I’ll go out to Florida and help him for that fight.”