Dustin Poirier isn’t counting on Nate Diaz to no-show UFC 230.

Poirier is set to do battle with Diaz on Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Plans currently have the bout set as UFC 230’s co-main event. “The Diamond” has gone 4-0, 1 NC in his last five outings and another victory will likely see him earn a lightweight title opportunity.

Dustin Poirier Isn’t Worried About Nate Diaz’s UFC 230 Status

Diaz wasn’t too thrilled at the conclusion of the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference. At the end of the presser, it was revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. Diaz took to Twitter to say he wasn’t fighting at UFC 230 and called Nurmagomedov and McGregor his “little b*tches.”

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Poirier said he isn’t concerned with Diaz’s status (via MMAMania.com):

”I don’t believe the fight’s in jeopardy, no. I would have heard something. I have the bout agreement in my inbox, I’m about to sign it and send it off, so everything is moving forward like it was supposed to after the press conference. I think he was just upset with coming out to a press conference and then them advertising another fight, talking about Conor like he was there, when the guy’s not even present. I think he just felt disrespected.”

UFC 230 will also feature a middleweight tilt between Jacare Souza and David Branch. Former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero puts his plans to move up in weight on hold, as he’ll take on Paulo Costa. Yet another middleweight bout is set for the card as Israel Adesanya meets Derek Brunson in a grudge match. In addition to that, the UFC is working on a rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman.

Do you think Nate Diaz will make it to UFC 230?