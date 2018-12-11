Dustin Poirier Says He’s Sick Of The UFC Lightweight Division Being In Limbo

Dustin Poirier wants to see some movement at the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight division.

Poirier is coming off a second-round TKO victory over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez back in July. “The Diamond” was scheduled to meet Nate Diaz last month at UFC 230, but he was forced to pull out of the fight due to a hip injury.

Dustin Poirier Wants Clarity At Lightweight

Poirier recently called out Tony Ferguson. He did this upon hearing the news that a decision on the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) cases of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has been delayed until Jan. 29. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Poirier talked about his discontent with the state of the 155-pound division:

“I just need clarity on what’s next for me. I know some of the stuff is out of the UFC’s hands. I’m not blaming the UFC. But just the whole picture. Let’s get this (expletive) going. I’m sick of this. I want to fight Tony. And if it’s not Tony, good for Tony, he’s (expletive) more than earned his shot at Khabib. He’s definitely next in line for the world championship. He’s ahead of me. I agree. But if that’s not going to happen, let’s let the two best guys who are available go at it. Or let me and Conor go at it.”

UFC president Dana White has said he’d like to see Ferguson challenge Nurmagomedov next. Of course White’s hopes mean nothing if the NSAC decides to give “The Eagle” a lengthy suspension for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

Do you think Dustin Poirier vs. Tony Ferguson makes sense, or should “El Cucuy” be guaranteed the next title shot?