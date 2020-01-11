Dustin Poirier: Nate Diaz Bout Would Be ‘Incredible’

Dustin Poirier wouldn’t mind sharing a card with Jorge Masvidal as the two battle the Diaz brothers.

Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to clash back in Nov. 2018. “The Diamond” was forced off the card due to an injury. The bout was never rescheduled but Poirier has expressed interest in giving the fight another shot.

Poirier Still Believes Diaz Fight Would Be ‘Incredible’

Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Poirier explained why a bout with Diaz still intrigues him.

“Of course I would love that fight,” Poirier told MMA Fighting. “Not just because of the stuff between me and him leading up to that last fight, but he’s a guy coming up I always wanted to fight. I want to fight guys I’m excited to watch fight. Any time Nate Diaz fights, I’m tuning in, I promise you.

“Whether I like the guy or not, I’m a fan,” he said. “I think it would be an incredible fight. That’s why I want to fight him, because I grew up watching the guy fight.”

Poirier went on to say that he wouldn’t mind sharing a card with his American Top Team teammate Masvidal.

“Let’s do it,” Poirier said. “I train with Jorge, so it makes sense. American Top Team versus the Nick Diaz Academy. They can bring Kron Gracie, we have some 145-pounders who can run it with him. We’ve got Charles Rosa, we’ve got Renato Moicano, we got a squad. I think that would be great.”