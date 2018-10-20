Dustin Poirier: I See Through Nate Diaz’s ‘Fake Ass Gangster Sh*t’

Dustin Poirier isn’t fond with how Nate Diaz was handling bout negotiations before the cancellation of their fight.

Poirier was initially set to fight Diaz next month at UFC 230. The two would’ve done battle inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “The Diamond’s” hip issues forced him to be removed from the card. Poirier will not need surgery and should have a three-week recovery period.

Dustin Poirier Blasts Nate Diaz

Poirier has been vocal about Diaz, saying the Stockton native was offered the headlining spot at UFC 230 but turned it down. Diaz responded by saying Poirier “ain’t about this life” due to not making it to fight night. “The Diamond” took to Twitter to fire the latest verbal shot:

I see straight through that fake ass gangster shit bro. You fucking with a real one. Trust that @NateDiaz209 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 19, 2018

Diaz hasn’t competed since Aug. 2016. He dropped a majority decision to Conor McGregor in their rematch. Diaz had been holding out for a trilogy bout with McGregor, but settled for Poirier. Now that the bout has been scrapped, Diaz says he’ll wait for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC president Dana White expressed his belief that Tony Ferguson deserves the next 155-pound title opportunity.

As for Poirier, he’s hoping to capitalize off his TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez. Poirier is believed to be one win away from a title opportunity. It’ll be interesting to see who Poirier is matched up with when he returns to action.

Do you think we’ll eventually get to see Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz?